KAUTZ, Virginia M. "Virgie" Age 84, of Lynnfield, MA and Naples, FL died on Thursday, July 11 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington, MA after a most valiant effort to recover from emergency surgery and ensuing health struggles. In her usual manner, she applied the courage, determination, and zest for life she was known for to the very end. We thank the extraordinary Lahey nurses and surgeons for their heroic efforts. Born in Lynn on August 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Kotchian) Grace. She was raised by her beloved Armenian grandmother, Youghaper Kotchian who was the most important influence in her life. Virgie was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School ('52), Salem State University ('56), earning a BA in Education, and had earned her Master Degree in Education from Salem State University. She was an active and proud alumna, participating in reunion planning and she took great pleasure in joining other Salem State Alumni in Naples at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. Beginning her career teaching elementary and junior high in Lynn, Virgie was also a remedial reading specialist, retiring from Collins Middle School in Salem in 1996. Throughout her life, she happily traveled the world with family and friends. A voracious lifelong reader, she singlehandedly kept the Lynnfield Public Library busy. A greater Frank Sinatra and "Jeopardy" fan might never be found. Ever active in community affairs, Virgie was a past president of the Lynnfield Women's Club and a Girl Scout leader. The social organizer of many groups, she led Red Hats and was a member of the Silver Bells and Salem Survivors group and was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Lynnfield. She was on the board of the Retired Educators Association of Massachusetts and a member of the Massachusetts Retirees United group of the American Federation of Teachers organization. Virgie was the beloved wife of the late William L. Kautz. She is survived by her three loving daughters: Julie Kautz Mills of Salem, Kimberly J. Kautz of Wakefield and Lisa V. Kautz of Leeds, her cherished son and caretaker, William E. Kautz of Lynnfield, her three grandchildren who were the light of her life: Nathaniel J. and Zachary W. Mills and Gabriele W. Kautz, her dear sister-in-law Jacqueline V. Kautz of Lynnfield and brother-in-law Robert B. Kautz of Wells, Maine. She is also survived by her adored granddog, Tut. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Grace. She had the good fortune of having a companionship with the late Thomas Doran, and after his death, continued her loving relationship with his daughters, Sheila Condelli, Cindy Knauss, and son Thomas Doran. She was the second mother to Jane Porcello of Salem, MA, daughter of her best friends, the late Ann and Bill Porcello with whom she enjoyed trips and outings. She is also survived by many loving cousins and a multitude of friends. Virgie cherished her family and friends; she could always be counted upon to organize a family event, an outing for friends, a trip to the theater or to the Boston pops. She was game to experience anything, as long as she could bring along those she loved.



Her Funeral will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, July 17 th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in the Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Grove & Salem St., in Lynnfield at 10am. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 16th from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Reading is Fundamental Organization www.rif.org or to Class of 1956 Salem State University Alumni fund, 352 Lafayette Street, Salem MA 01970. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019