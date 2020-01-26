|
KELLEY, Virginia M. (Carroll) Originally of Charlestown, now a resident of Stratham, NH, January 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Kelly, Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph Kelley and his wife Betsy, Maureen Moore and her husband Richard, Dennis Kelley and his wife Helene, Timothy Kelley, and Ruthe daSilva and her husband Eddie. Loving Grammy of Gary, Christopher, Julia, Deirdre, Dennis, Jr., Kendra, Frank, Kayla, Jay, Jack and Justin. Loving great-grammy of Mariah, Christopher, Josephine, Maya, Liv, Brooke and Sunneva. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Memorial Service from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, January 29th at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020