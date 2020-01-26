Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA M. (CARROLL) KELLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA M. (CARROLL) KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, Virginia M. (Carroll) Originally of Charlestown, now a resident of Stratham, NH, January 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Kelly, Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph Kelley and his wife Betsy, Maureen Moore and her husband Richard, Dennis Kelley and his wife Helene, Timothy Kelley, and Ruthe daSilva and her husband Eddie. Loving Grammy of Gary, Christopher, Julia, Deirdre, Dennis, Jr., Kendra, Frank, Kayla, Jay, Jack and Justin. Loving great-grammy of Mariah, Christopher, Josephine, Maya, Liv, Brooke and Sunneva. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Memorial Service from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, January 29th at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -