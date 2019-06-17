Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA KUNKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA M. KUNKEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA M. KUNKEL Obituary
KUNKEL, Virginia M. Formerly of Canton, of Wappingers Falls, NY passed away June 15th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Daughter of the late Frances and Mildred (Cutter) Fitzpatrick. Virginia is survived by her children and their spouses: Paul & Melodie Kunkel of Salt Point, NY, Susan & Jack Meighan of West Chester, PA, Joseph & Lisa Kunkel of Pleasant Valley, NY, Karen & Robert Brisman of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, Richard & Michele Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, NY, David & Catherine Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, NY, James & Allison Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, NY, Elizabeth & Edwin Palmer of Tallahassee, FL, and Edward & Eve Kunkel of Salt Point, NY; her grandchildren: Christina, Amanda & husband Cory, Megan, Brendan, Colleen, Michael, Matthew, Chelsea & husband Jeffrey, Ariel, Ethan, Makenzie, Zachary, Nicholas, Cassandra, Tyler, Trevor & wife Brittany, Joseph, Lauren, Logan, Sean, and Tristan; her seven great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives & friends. Sister of the late Frances Fitzpatrick. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton Friday morning at 11. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now