KUNKEL, Virginia M. Formerly of Canton, of Wappingers Falls, NY passed away June 15th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Daughter of the late Frances and Mildred (Cutter) Fitzpatrick. Virginia is survived by her children and their spouses: Paul & Melodie Kunkel of Salt Point, NY, Susan & Jack Meighan of West Chester, PA, Joseph & Lisa Kunkel of Pleasant Valley, NY, Karen & Robert Brisman of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, Richard & Michele Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, NY, David & Catherine Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, NY, James & Allison Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, NY, Elizabeth & Edwin Palmer of Tallahassee, FL, and Edward & Eve Kunkel of Salt Point, NY; her grandchildren: Christina, Amanda & husband Cory, Megan, Brendan, Colleen, Michael, Matthew, Chelsea & husband Jeffrey, Ariel, Ethan, Makenzie, Zachary, Nicholas, Cassandra, Tyler, Trevor & wife Brittany, Joseph, Lauren, Logan, Sean, and Tristan; her seven great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives & friends. Sister of the late Frances Fitzpatrick. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton Friday morning at 11. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019