|
|
LOUGHNANE, Virginia M. (Spicer) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Medfield, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. Loughnane. Loving mother and mother-in-law to John and his wife Maureen Layden, Meg and her husband Seumas Soltysik and son Billy all of West Roxbury, MA. Virginia is also survived by so many whose lives she touched including her life-long friend, Dottie Ford, as well as family friend, Doug Musto and many generations of loving pets. A former executive secretary at Driscoll Insurance Agency in Boston, she was very active throughout her life working on local school and political issues to improve the lives of her neighbors. She will miss opening day but her devotion to the Red Sox will always remain. She lived her life finding joy in any moment and was truly happiest when all dear to her were gathered - "the most important thing is that we are all together." Donations in her memory should be made to Catholic TV. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Susanna's Church, 262 Needham St., Dedham, on Friday, March 6, at 9:00am. Relative and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020