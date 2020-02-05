|
McMURTRIE, Virginia M. (Blinstrub) Age 90, of Bedford and Chatham, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. She was born in Boston to the late Stanley and Mary (Timledge) Blinstrub. Virginia grew up in Chestnut Hill and moved to Bedford in 1953, where she raised her family. At the age of 50, she began a 35-year career as a financial planner at MetLife, retiring at age 85. Virginia's energy and enthusiasm were an inspiration to those who knew her. She loved swimming, cross-country skiing and tennis, all of which she was fortunate to enjoy into her 80s. She also loved nature, animals and, most of all, time with her family. She spent many happy summer days in Chatham with her children and grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, David L. McMurtrie, and son Mark McMurtrie. She is survived by her son, Curtis McMurtrie of Bedford, daughter Julia McMurtrie of Bedford and daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth McMurtrie and John Lawson of Arlington, VA. She is sister of Lorraine Snell of Brookline, Richard Blinstrub of Encino, CA, and the late Irene Snell. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Anthony and Charlotte Lawson, and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Rd., Lexington, on Monday, February 10, at 10 A.M. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sunday, February 9, from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020