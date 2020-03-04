|
BURKE MILLIKEN, Virginia M. "Ginny" On Monday, March 2, 2020, Virginia M. "Ginny" (Burke) Milliken, age 83, of Keene, and former resident of West Townshend, VT, passed away peacefully, following a period of declining health. She was born March 16, 1936 in Waltham, MA, the daughter of William and Rose Burke. Ginny grew up in Massachusetts. One of eighteen children, she learned the value of family at an early age. On September 23, 1955 she married the love of her life, Jay W. Milliken, and the two shared many wonderful years together. The couple moved to Vermont after their retirement. Ginny worked for many years in the Cambridge school system, MA, where she enjoyed the experience of seeing children learn and grow. She was a devoted member of Calvary Church in Townshend, VT. Volunteerism was something that she devoted much of her time to, especially to activities that were related to children. She was her happiest when she was surrounded by the people that she loved the most, her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. She also loved being in the outdoors -- feeding the birds, going camping in the White Mountains at the Dolly Copp Campground or simply enjoying a quiet summer afternoon, she loved to be outside. She also enjoyed doing crafting project, especially with or for the kids or a good game of bingo. She is survived by her sons, Jay W. Milliken and his wife Susan, Robert P. Milliken and his wife Kimberly, Paul L. Milliken and Steven Milliken and his wife Michele, grandchildren, Danielle, David, Katelyn, Matthew, Molly, Olivia, Steven and Tyler Milliken and Michael Murphy, great-granddaughters, Ophelia and Mabel, siblings, her twin brother Robert Burke and his wife Rose, Nicholas Burke and his wife Nancy, Joseph Burke and his wife Roberta, Jerry Burke and his wife Marilyn and Elizabeth Havens, her brother-in-law, George Pierni and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. A Celebration of Ginny's Life will be held at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., KEENE, NH on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3 to 5pm. There will be a brief time of Remembrance at 4:30pm. Graveside Services will be held in the Round Hill Cemetery, Route 30, Townshend, VT in the Spring. The date and time for these Services will be announced as the date draws closer. For those who wish to remember Ginny through a memorial donation, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Castle Center, c/o their Day Program, 312 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431. Please visit foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020