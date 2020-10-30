1/1
VIRGINIA M. (WINN) O'BOY
O'BOY, Virginia M. (Winn) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at home October 22, 2020. Age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late James M. "Jim" O'Boy. Loving sister to the late William, Kenneth, Herbert, George, and Paul Winn, Sister Barbara Winn S.N.D., Margaret Kelley Ferry, Ruth Melchin, Alice Jane Coughlin and Lillian McKenzie. Other survivors include several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting Hours Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. in the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY. Funeral Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. from the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, West Roxbury, followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of her soul at 10 A.M. in St. Theresa Of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury. Fr. Robert J. Blaney, officiating. All are welcome to attend. Note: COVID-19 precautions in effect (i.e. facial coverings and social distancing). Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook, please visit:www.gormleyfuneral.com Gormley Funeral Service

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
