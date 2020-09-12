PAPAGELIS, Virginia M. "Gini" Age 91, longtime Marblehead resident, formerly of Salem and most recently of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. Gini was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 48 years, Telly Papagelis. Born in Worcester to the late Allan and Blanche (Saucier) Doyle, Gini was raised and attended school in Lynn. After they married, Gini and Telly settled in Marblehead, where they raised their only son, Peter. Gini leaves behind her son Peter and his wife, Sarah. She is also survived by her brother, Alan Doyle; her brother Michael Doyle and his wife, Adina; and her five nieces and nephews (Michael, David, Nancy, Jo-An and Timothy) and their families, all of whom she loved dearly. We will always remember Gini with a spring in her step, a twinkle in her eye, and a story to share. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pursuant to her wishes, no public services will be held.