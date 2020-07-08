|
RESCA, Virginia M. (Nee) Age 89, of Chelsea and East Falmouth, beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Resca, peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 6, 2020. Devoted mother of Kevin Resca of Guilford, NH, Virginia Reardon and her husband Edward of Washington, ME, Paula Konieczko and her husband John Halbert of Foxboro and Falmouth, Jo-Anne Kenny and her husband Michael of Wakefield, and the late Linda Murphy. Loving sister of Beverly Lyons and her husband Jerry of Falmouth, and Kevin Nee and his wife Joann of Madison, CT. Dear sister-in-law of Paula Blake of Winthrop. Also cherished by her 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was a former Chelsea Public School teacher, an active parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Church, and an inspiration to all who knew her. Her unwavering faith fortified and sustained her throughout her whole life, especially during her courageous battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Andrew Brunner and all the nurses and staff at MGH Yawkey 8 and 9 who cared for her these past three years. She loved and appreciated her "angels on Earth." Thanks also to Cape Cod Hospice for their support and care. Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Virginia Resca to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Yawkey Cancer Center, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA, 02114. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020