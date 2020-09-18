SHELSEY, Virginia M. Of Milton, September 17, 2020. Born in Boston, Virginia was a graduate of Boston University and a longtime administrator for the Boston Public Schools. Daughter of the late Thomas M. and Elena M. (O'Brien) Shelsey. Sister of the late Anne M. Shelsey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Tuesday, September 22 at 10:00 AM. Visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday 9:00-9:30 AM. Interment Milton Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to St. Elizabeth's Parish, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, MA 02186. To send the family a condolence message, www.dolanfuneral.com