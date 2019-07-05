SHRUHAN, Virginia M. Age 89, of Wareham, died Tues., July 2, 2019, at Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Shruhan and the late Thomas F. Hogan. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Eva (McIlveen) Cox. A graduate of South Boston High School, she worked as a teacher's aide for the Town of Plymouth School Department. A previous resident of Randolph and Plymouth, she moved to Wareham in 1993. A music lover, Mrs. Shruhan was a member of the Sweet Adelines women's singing group on Cape Cod. She is survived by her children, Thomas Hogan and his husband Craig Morton of Pittsfield, NH, Kathleen Brown and her husband Robert of West Bridgewater, John Hogan and his wife Amy of Southbridge, Mark Hogan and his wife Susan of Nantucket, Patricia Collins and her husband Michael of Wareham, Michelle Tankerley and her husband Randolph of Stoughton, Donna Cirella and her husband David of Danville, NH, and Timothy Shruhan of Bridgewater. Her stepchildren, Richard Shruhan and his wife Vicky of Peabody, Ronnie Shruhan and his wife Cindy of ME, and Leslie Shruhan of CA. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, the late Brian Hogan and the late Kevin Hogan, and her stepson, the late Robert Shruhan, and her sister, the late Miriam Lydon. Her Funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM, on Tues., July 9, 2019, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. Visiting Hours are from 5-8 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and online guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019