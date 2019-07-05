Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
82 High St.
Wareham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA SHRUHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA M. SHRUHAN


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA M. SHRUHAN Obituary
SHRUHAN, Virginia M. Age 89, of Wareham, died Tues., July 2, 2019, at Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Shruhan and the late Thomas F. Hogan. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Eva (McIlveen) Cox. A graduate of South Boston High School, she worked as a teacher's aide for the Town of Plymouth School Department. A previous resident of Randolph and Plymouth, she moved to Wareham in 1993. A music lover, Mrs. Shruhan was a member of the Sweet Adelines women's singing group on Cape Cod. She is survived by her children, Thomas Hogan and his husband Craig Morton of Pittsfield, NH, Kathleen Brown and her husband Robert of West Bridgewater, John Hogan and his wife Amy of Southbridge, Mark Hogan and his wife Susan of Nantucket, Patricia Collins and her husband Michael of Wareham, Michelle Tankerley and her husband Randolph of Stoughton, Donna Cirella and her husband David of Danville, NH, and Timothy Shruhan of Bridgewater. Her stepchildren, Richard Shruhan and his wife Vicky of Peabody, Ronnie Shruhan and his wife Cindy of ME, and Leslie Shruhan of CA. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, the late Brian Hogan and the late Kevin Hogan, and her stepson, the late Robert Shruhan, and her sister, the late Miriam Lydon. Her Funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM, on Tues., July 9, 2019, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. Visiting Hours are from 5-8 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and online guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now