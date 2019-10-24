|
WHITE, Virginia M. Of Arlington, passed unexpectedly on October 23, 2019, at the age of 55. Beloved wife of 21 years to Edward L. Reed of Arlington. Devoted daughter of the late Walter F. White and Patricia 'Mary' (Houston), and daughter-in-law of Alan and Louise Reed of Villanova, PA. Loving sister of Michael White and his wife Carol of Boxford, Timothy White and his wife Jennifer of CT, and Walter White and his wife Deborah Robert of Agawam, and sister-in-law of Allyson Reed and Bobby of Martha's Vineyard and Story Leonard and her husband Jim of New Mexico. Cherished aunt of Schuyler, Ethan, Ryan, Katherine, Blair, Gage, Kelsey, Molly, and Campbell. Also survived by many loving relatives, friends, and her cherished dog Maggie. Visiting Hours will be held form the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street (adjacent to St. Agnes Church, Rt. 60), ARLINGTON on Monday from 4-8PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester, on Tuesday at 10AM. Burial to follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Virginia White to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019