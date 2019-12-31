Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church
4 Appleton St.
Arlington, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church
4 Appleton St.
Arlington, MA
View Map
VIRGINIA (HAMIZIDIS) MANDOULIDIS

VIRGINIA (HAMIZIDIS) MANDOULIDIS Obituary
MANDOULIDIS, Virginia (Hamizidis) Of Arlington, passed away December 30th. Beloved mother of Joanna Christopoulos and her husband Christos of Arlington. Loving grandmother of Demetrios Christopoulos and his wife Vicky of Canton, Virginia Dimakis and her husband Leonidas of Arlington and Michael Christopoulos of Arlington. Dear great-grandmother of Sotorikey, Maria, Christos and Christianna. Sister of George Hamizidis of Arlington and the late Sofia Pesiridis, Theodora Dardonis and Simon Hamizidis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Friday at 12:30 pm in St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington. Visitation prior to the service from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm in the church. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Virginia to St. Athanasius the Great Church. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
