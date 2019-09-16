|
|
HARVEY, Virginia Marie (Lyons) Of Brighton, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerald T. Harvey. Devoted mother of Eileen Sviokla and her husband John, Michael Harvey and his wife Mary Frances, all of Chicago, IL, Virginia Harvey and her husband Thomas Davis of Marlborough, Suzanne Donabedian and her husband Daniel of Raleigh, NC, Gerald Harvey and his wife Maura of Falmouth, Carol Marchetti and her husband Peter of Reading, Kristen Feldman and her husband Judd of Manhattan Beach, CA. Loving grandmother of John and his wife Elizabeth, Michael and his wife Nia, Patrick, Kathleen, Kevin Sviokla, Carol Davis and her husband KJ Parent and Nicholas Davis, Jared, Brianna, Jeremy Donabedian, Patrick and James Harvey, Jack Marchetti, Colin Feldman and the late Michael Marchetti. Great-grandmother of Virginia Russell Sviokla. Sister of Michael Lyons and his wife Lily of Newton, Richard Lyons and his wife Alice of Belleair, FL, Catherine Reardon of Westwood and the late Martha Shonter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, September 19th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, September 18th from 4-7 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Longtime librarian at O'Neill Library Boston College. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Harvey may be made to Amego Inc., c/o Development Department, 33 Perry Ave., Attleboro, MA 02703. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617-782-1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019