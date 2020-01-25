Boston Globe Obituaries
VIRGINIA MARIE (CUSICK) IGO

IGO, Virginia Marie (Cusick) Of Burlington and Gloucester, January 20. Wife of the late Roland J. Igo. Mother of R. James Igo of Gloucester, Edward G. Igo of Burlington, Christine I. Wetzel of Burlington, Virginia M. Sarazin of Naples, FL, and Julie Ann Albany of Midlothian, VA. Sister of the late Mary Stouter. Grandmother of Michael, Timothy, Christopher, Derek, Kurtis, Olivia, Cameron, Ginny, Lizz, James, Kyle, and Corey. Great-grandmother of Addison, Declan, Kateri, and Scout. Funeral Services were private. Memorials in Virginia's name may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135 or the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or For online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
