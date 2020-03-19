|
O'CONNELL, Virginia Marie (Collier) Formerly of Winthrop, passed away Mar. 17, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by all five children, knowing how much she was loved and adored. She was born in Boston, MA to Chester F. and Mary Louise Collier on August 13, 1929. She was predeceased too soon by her husband, John D. O'Connell, in 1979, her beloved son-in-law, Christopher V. Swanson in 2002, her brother, Chet Collier in 2007, her dear cousin, Norman Collier in 2010 and her longtime companion, Domenic Marino in 2014. She will forever be missed and loved by her children and grandchildren: John and Robin O'Connell and their children Amanda Kathleen, Michael John, and David Joseph of Richmond, VA. Mary and Peter Lewis and their son Greg of Nashua. Kevin and Debra O'Connell and their children Kevin Joseph, Jr. and Robert Daniel of Chelmsford, MA. Kathleen Swanson and her children Zachary John and Elijah Christopher of Meredith NH. Patricia and Douglas Maxham and their children, Avery, Virginia, Sarah O'Connell, Meredith Anne and Grace Collier of St John's, FL. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Collier, of Rockport, MA and cousin, Marie Collier of Holbrook, MA. She leaves many nieces, nephews and great friends whose visits and calls she loved and appreciated so much, especially these past few years. The family will hold a private Burial in Winthrop and will follow with a Celebration of Life at her long- time parish, St. Charles Borromeo at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Interlakes Community Caregivers, 72 Whittier Highway, Moultonborough, NH 03254 would be appreciated during this time. mayhewfuneraqlhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020