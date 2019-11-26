|
|
STODDARD, Virginia Marie (Dolan) Born in Roslindale and resided most of her life in Westwood. November 24, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late James Frederick Stoddard who passed away in 2000. Devoted mother of David Stoddard, Christopher Stoddard and his wife Christine (Pino), all of Franklin, and the late James Frederick Stoddard, Jr. Loving grandmother of Angelina and Olivia Stoddard. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, Nov. 29, from 9:30-11:00am followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019