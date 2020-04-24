Boston Globe Obituaries
VIRGINIA "GINNY" (KENNEDY) MASTRANGELO

VIRGINIA "GINNY" (KENNEDY) MASTRANGELO Obituary
MASTRANGELO, Virginia "Ginny" (Kennedy) Lifelong resident of Cambridge, MA, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved daughter of Walter and Charlotte Kennedy of Erie St. in Cambridge. She is survived by her only son Chris Mastrangelo and his wife Susan of Springfield, VA. Sister of David Kennedy of East Cambridge and her late brothers Robert Kennedy of Cambridge and Norman Kennedy of Albuquerque, NM. Loving grandmother of Elisabeth and Alexandra of Springfield, VA. Former wife of Louis Mastrangelo of Putnam Ave., who is also a lifelong resident of Cambridge. "Aunt Ginny" is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis, Burial Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for family and friends to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to "MA COVID-19 Relief Fund" c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304, Boston MA 02110. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
