HAMEL, Virginia Mayo "Ginny" Passed away September 22, 2019, at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Ginny is survived by her husband Mike, son Matthew and his wife, Samantha, of Needham, her parents, Jim and Maralyn, of Needham, and brother, Rick and his wife, Rose, of Candia, NH, and the many friends and professional acquaintances whose lives she touched along the way. Ginny was a graduate of Needham High School ('75), North Adams State College ('79), and Suffolk University Law School ('82), and was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 1983. A Memorial Service in celebration of Ginny's life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10am, at Carter Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Highland Avenue, Needham Heights, MA 02494. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Mayo Hamel Memorial Fund, c/o Cathy and John Hamel, 1 Emery Street, Methuen, MA 01844, or online at GoFundMe.com. Proceeds will fund a scholarship in Ginny's name at Suffolk University Law School. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Ginny, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019