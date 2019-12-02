Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Carter Memorial United Methodist Church
800 Highland Avenue
Needham Heights, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA HAMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA MAYO "GINNY" HAMEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA MAYO "GINNY" HAMEL Obituary
HAMEL, Virginia Mayo "Ginny" Passed away September 22, 2019, at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Ginny is survived by her husband Mike, son Matthew and his wife, Samantha, of Needham, her parents, Jim and Maralyn, of Needham, and brother, Rick and his wife, Rose, of Candia, NH, and the many friends and professional acquaintances whose lives she touched along the way. Ginny was a graduate of Needham High School ('75), North Adams State College ('79), and Suffolk University Law School ('82), and was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 1983. A Memorial Service in celebration of Ginny's life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10am, at Carter Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Highland Avenue, Needham Heights, MA 02494. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Mayo Hamel Memorial Fund, c/o Cathy and John Hamel, 1 Emery Street, Methuen, MA 01844, or online at GoFundMe.com. Proceeds will fund a scholarship in Ginny's name at Suffolk University Law School. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Ginny, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -