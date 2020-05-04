|
|
McGOWAN, Virginia (Kirby Sullivan) Of Natick, passed from this life on Saturday, May 2, at the age of 93. Married for 31 years to Joseph L. Sullivan, and for 28 years to Thomas F. McGowan, Virginia was devoted to her 15 children and 9 stepchildren. Virginia was born in Waltham to Francis J. & Alice M. (Custeau) Kirby and was older sister of Patricia Daniels and David Kirby, all now deceased. She was raised in Newton and attended Newton public schools. In 1947, she married Joseph L. Sullivan of Auburndale. They raised 15 children together in Natick, where she became something of a legend. In 1978, she married Thomas F. McGowan of Framingham and became a cherished member of the McGowan family. Virginia is survived by all 15 of her children: Joseph L. III of Montague, Richard F. and wife Kathey of Indiantown, FL, Jeanne Anthony and husband Bob of Middletown, RI, Kevin W. and wife Kerry of Natick and West Boylston, Michael D. of Ashland, Stephen P. and wife Eileen of Hopkinton, Mai O'Brien and husband Michael of Natick, Thomas K. and wife Maureen of Plymouth, Terrence R. P. and wife Maureen of Dudley, Neal C. of Thompson, CT, Patricia K. Finnegan and husband Jim of Chelmsford, Kathleen A. Solazzo and husband John of Magnolia, Maureen L. of Ashland, Brian J. and wife Mandy of Charlton, and Eileen V. McGowan and husband Gerry of Braintree. She also leaves 29 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as 8 surviving stepchildren. For many years Virginia was a member of St. Patrick's Parish in Natick. She spent the last year of her life at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham, where she benefited from their compassionate loving care. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Virginia's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name may be made to St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508 653 4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020