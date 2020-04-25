|
MORBECK, Virginia Docent and Explorer Virginia Morbeck (nee Van Every) was born in San Francisco, CA on November 22nd, 1936. She grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from Mills College. She spent a year studying Philosophy at Bristol University in England. Upon returning from University, she met and married Peter Morbeck on May 2nd, 1958. Theirs was a marriage of friendship, respect, and joy. She was a productive woman who believed in self education through extensive reading, world travel, and the exploration of art and culture. For over 50 years, she shared her knowledge of art at the MFA and then the Peabody Essex. In addition, she guided the restoration of historical monuments such as the Louisa May Alcott house and the Steven- Coolidge Place. She was the President of the Acton Woman's Club. She passed away on April 17th in the same manner which she led her life- quiet, dignified, and graceful. She is survived by her husband, two daughters and two grandchildren. A private Service was held. In the spirit of Virginia's love of education and giving, donations may be made to The Guide Memorial Fund at the Peabody Essex under education for docents.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020