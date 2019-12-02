|
MUCCIARONE, Virginia (Forte) "Ma Ma Jeana" Of Everett, on November 30th. Beloved wife of the late Carmine Mucciarone. Loving mother of Robert A. Mucciarone and his girlfriend Nan Maley of North Reading and Diane Marotta and her husband Joseph of Reading. Sister of the late Gregory, Anthony and Sophie Forte and the late Rita Mazzochia, Beatrice Maines and Lucy Carbone. She is survived by her seven cherished grandchildren: Susan, Andrew, Nancy, Jennie, Nicole, Daniel and Caylin and two great-grandchildren: Amelia and Roman. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her late dear friend Mary Ciampa. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT on Friday, December 6 at 9 AM. Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Everett at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Thursday only from 5-8 PM with complimentary valet parking. Entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logowww.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019