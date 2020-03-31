|
|
ROSE-KASPER, Virginia N. (Knox) Age 88, of Revere, formerly of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Spooner) Knox. Beloved wife of the late Robert Rose and Walter Kasper. Loving mother of James Rose and his wife Roberta, Sharon Silvestri and her husband Joseph, Robert Rose and his wife Gail, Wayne Rose and his wife Sherry, William Rose and his wife Sharon, Pamela DiFraia and her late husband Victor, and Kimberly Rose-Hubbard and her husband Rob Hubbard. Caring sister of Charles Knox, Priscilla Marshall, and the late Mary Baudreau and Douglas Knox. Also survived by twenty grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to the . Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere
View the online memorial for Virginia N. (Knox) ROSE-KASPER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020