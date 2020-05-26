|
NEWES, Virginia Died on Monday, May 18, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in 1929 in Bala, Pennsylvania, to Spencer and Miriam Ervin, she graduated from the Shipley School in 1947 and from Radcliffe College in 1952. She later earned a Masters in Musicology at the Université Libre de Bruxelles in 1976, and a Doctorate in Musicology in 1987 from Brandeis University. She met Klaus Newes (a graduate of Harvard Law School class of 1954) on a trans-Atlantic ship and was married to him from 1954 until his death in 1974. She and Klaus lived most of those years in Europe, first in Germany, then in Belgium. They had three children, Christian, Michael, and Gabriella. Tragically, in 1970 the family was in an airplane crash, in which Michael died. Virginia returned to the U.S. in 1976 with her children Christian and Gabriella, settling in the Boston area where she lived until her death. She taught music history and musicology at New England Conservatory of Music, Boston University, and the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, where she retired as Associate Professor. While her area of specialization was medieval music, especially the works of the 14th century poet and composer Guillaume de Machaut, she had a passion for classical music of all periods. Virginia had a zest for life and found beauty in the world and people around her. She had a deep intellect and passion not only for music, but also for continued learning in art, philosophy, literature, and more. She had a love of language, speaking French and German fluently, in addition to English, and continually improving her Italian and working to keep up her Latin. She traveled widely and enjoyed learning about the music and art of the places she visited. After retiring, she was an active member of the Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement, teaching courses on classical music and music history and also taking courses in other areas. She regularly wrote for the Boston Musical Intelligencer, contributing 159 concert reviews from 2009 until a few months before her death https://www.classical-scene.com/2020/05/23/virginia-newes-1929-2020/ Virginia believed in the importance of social justice, fairness, and integrity in political leadership. She is survived by her children, and by her son-in-law Olusoji Adeyi, her grandchildren Nicholas Adeyi and Michael Adeyi, her siblings Miriam Caskey, Ellen Ervin, and Spencer Ervin, sister-in-law Floy Ervin, her nieces and nephews, and is fondly remembered by many other members of her extended family. Please consider honoring Virginia by making a contribution to the Asperger/Autism Network, Everytown for Gun Safety, or American Friends Service Committee. A private Service and Celebration of Virginia's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020