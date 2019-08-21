Boston Globe Obituaries
VIRGINIA P. (MEEHAN) O'CONNOR

O'CONNOR, Virginia P. (Meehan) Age 93, formerly of Milton and Braintree, passed away August 20th. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. O'Connor, loving aunt of Dorothy A. Erikson of Reading, MA. Sister of the late Dorothy M. Erikson of Randolph and Leonard F. Meehan of Milton. She was employed at the Hingham Shipyard during World War II and the New England Telephone Company. She lived in Braintree for 30 years and Unquity House in Milton for 15 years. A private burial was held at Milton Cemetery. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
