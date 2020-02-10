|
PADDEN, Virginia P. "Gig" (Kenney) Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and beloved dogs on February 9, 2020. Wife of the late Richard J. Padden, Sr. Loving mother of Richard, Peg, Michael and his wife Ann Padden-Rubin, and Tricia and her husband Chuck McGurr. Cherished "Nana" of Kyle, James and Mary. Sister of Edward and Leo Kenney and the late Helen, Mary, Anne, John, William, James and Lawrence. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, February 13th at 10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury at 11:30am. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-7pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020