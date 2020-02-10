Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Name Church
1689 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
VIRGINIA P. "GIG" (KENNEY) PADDEN

VIRGINIA P. "GIG" (KENNEY) PADDEN Obituary
PADDEN, Virginia P. "Gig" (Kenney) Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and beloved dogs on February 9, 2020. Wife of the late Richard J. Padden, Sr. Loving mother of Richard, Peg, Michael and his wife Ann Padden-Rubin, and Tricia and her husband Chuck McGurr. Cherished "Nana" of Kyle, James and Mary. Sister of Edward and Leo Kenney and the late Helen, Mary, Anne, John, William, James and Lawrence. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, February 13th at 10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury at 11:30am. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-7pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
