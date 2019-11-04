Boston Globe Obituaries
|
VIRGINIA (TIBERIO) PALLOTTA

PALLOTTA, Virginia (Tiberio) Age 88, of Watertown, Nov 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Pallotta. Loving mother of Ralph Pallotta, Jr. & his wife Susan and Jeffrey Pallotta & his wife Krista. Cherished "Grandma" to Shannyn, Kami, Gianna and Amanda. She was the last of the 8 Tiberio siblings of Watertown. Family and friends will Celebrate Virginia's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday from 4-7 PM, and again on Thursday at 8 AM, followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial in Newton Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
