Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA PEREIRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA (FERREIRA) PEREIRA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA (FERREIRA) PEREIRA Obituary
PEREIRA, Virginia (Ferreira) Of Malden, formerly of Ribeira Grande, St. Michael, Portugal. Beloved wife of the late Herman Pereira. Loving mother of Agnes Cowan and her husband Tom of Malden, Fatima Tirikos of Florida, Maria Pereira of Malden, Mary Lou Coppenrath and her husband Michael of Everett, Herman Pereira and his wife Amy of Lynn, Dorothy Kerger and her husband Peter of Malden and the late Amanda Pereira. Also lovingly survived by 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Virginia will be laid to rest with her late husband Herman in a private Service. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -