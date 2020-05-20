|
PEREIRA, Virginia (Ferreira) Of Malden, formerly of Ribeira Grande, St. Michael, Portugal. Beloved wife of the late Herman Pereira. Loving mother of Agnes Cowan and her husband Tom of Malden, Fatima Tirikos of Florida, Maria Pereira of Malden, Mary Lou Coppenrath and her husband Michael of Everett, Herman Pereira and his wife Amy of Lynn, Dorothy Kerger and her husband Peter of Malden and the late Amanda Pereira. Also lovingly survived by 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Virginia will be laid to rest with her late husband Herman in a private Service. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020