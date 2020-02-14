Home

VIRGINIA "GINNY" (FAY) PITTMAN

PITTMAN, Virginia (Fay) "Ginny" Loving Wife, Mother, Beloved Family Member, Lifelong Friend, Student, World Traveler and Patron of the Arts. Of South Yarmouth, age 93. Virginia "Ginny" Pittman was the wife of the late A. Stanley Pittman for 39 years. The daughter of the late Mildred Dailey Fay and James Patrick Fay, she is survived by her stepchildren Judy of Pacifica, CA, Janet of Fairhaven, Alfred S., Jr. of Mansfield, four grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many cousins. Donations in her name may be made to the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date this year.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
