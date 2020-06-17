|
STRAZZULLA, Virginia R. "Ginger" (Reardon) In Watertown, formerly of Mission Hill & Woburn. June 13, 2020. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Strazzulla. Loving daughter of the late William G. & Christine X. (Shore) Reardon. Dear sister of the late Christine M. Kerrigan. Caring aunt of Karlyn Fuller & her husband Alan, Russell Kerrigan, and Keith Kerrigan & his wife Mary. Doting grandaunt of Amanda (Fuller) Leaupepe & her husband Bruce, Katelin, Christopher, & Parker Kerrigan. Proud great-grandaunt of Bo Leaupepe. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and interment will be private. Memorials in Ginger's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020