Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA STRAZZULLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA R. "GINGER" (REARDON) STRAZZULLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA R. "GINGER" (REARDON) STRAZZULLA Obituary
STRAZZULLA, Virginia R. "Ginger" (Reardon) In Watertown, formerly of Mission Hill & Woburn. June 13, 2020. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Strazzulla. Loving daughter of the late William G. & Christine X. (Shore) Reardon. Dear sister of the late Christine M. Kerrigan. Caring aunt of Karlyn Fuller & her husband Alan, Russell Kerrigan, and Keith Kerrigan & his wife Mary. Doting grandaunt of Amanda (Fuller) Leaupepe & her husband Bruce, Katelin, Christopher, & Parker Kerrigan. Proud great-grandaunt of Bo Leaupepe. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and interment will be private. Memorials in Ginger's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Virginia R. "Ginger" (Reardon) STRAZZULLA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -