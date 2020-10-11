1/1
VIRGINIA RAE EWELL
EWELL, Virginia Rae Of West Newton, MA, age 72, passed away on October 7, 2020, after a short illness. She was the daughter of Ray and Gwendolyn Ewell of Birmingham, MI, and is survived by husband Ned Rosen of West Newton and sister Jan Dennison of Seattle, as well as niece Devon Dennison of Ann Arbor, MI and nephews Jeffery Sharp of Grosse Pointe Park, MI and Gregory Sharp of Chagrin Falls, OH. Ginny was born in Detroit and raised in Birmingham, MI, graduating in 1966. She majored in math and physics at Ohio University, and earned an MS in Electrical Engineering from Boston University. She had a forty year career in product development and quality control, including positions at IBM, Wang, Honeywell, Bose and a number of start-up technology firms. A classic morning person, Ginny made a full breakfast at 5:30am every day and her most productive time was always before noon. She loved the outdoors, especially her lakefront camp in Raymond, ME, and took many international nature-oriented trips, including Costa Rica, Tanzania, and the Galapagos in recent years. Following retirement in 2015, she was active in Democratic politics and tutored math in the Newton public schools. She was opinionated and loyal, intense and kind, and dedicated to causes she cared about, especially women's rights. She loved to walk and became an avid gardener and bird feeder during the pandemic. Her happy discovery was the easy way to keep squirrels off the bird feeders — throw a handful of peanuts on the ground every day. A Memorial event will be held at a future time when the pandemic allows it. Condolence messages may be emailed to VREMemorial@gmail.com Donations in her honor would be appropriate to The National Kidney Foundation, Planned Parenthood, or any Democratic candidate of your choice. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
