LEE, Virginia Rita Beloved aunt and friend, passed away on May 10, 2020 in Framingham. A longtime Natick resident, Ginny was a dancer, artist and painter. Professionally, she broke barriers by being the first female accountant at Fidelity. She served as an ombudsman for over 20 years at Bethany Healthcare in Framingham. An avid traveler, Ginny saw most of the world and collected caftans to remind her of the countries she visited. She loved entertaining family and friends, including the Sister's of Bethany whom she hosted many of her now famous pool parties. She found great joy in her beloved dogs Bonnie and Clyde. Her light and joy will forever be missed by her entire family and many friends. Ginny is survived by her niece, Tracey Lee of Dedham, and nephews, Thomas Lee of Scituate and Christopher Lee of Old Greenwich. No services were held. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020