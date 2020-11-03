BAGHDADY, Virginia Rose (Ganim) Of Weston, October 31, 2020. She is survived by her children, Elie, Lila, Georgette, Yousif, Edmund and Rose; her brother George Ganim, Sr. and his wife Josephine of Easton, Connecticut, and Davis W. Ganim and his wife Joan of Stratford, Connecticut, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Elie J. Baghdady, and her siblings Joseph, John, Laurese, Jeanette and Raymond. In 2010, her daughter Georgette established the Virginia and Dr. Elie J. Baghdady Fund for Maternal and Child Nutrition to support internships worldwide through the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this fund. Instructions can be found at: https://nutrition.tufts.edu/giving/special/baghdady-fund
Due to the pandemic, a private Service will be held for the family. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com