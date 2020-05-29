|
|
SHAW, Virginia Of Melrose, formerly of Reading, May 28, 2020 at age 97. Beloved daughter of the late Howard P. and Isabelle (Metz) Shaw. Also survived by her cousins and many dear friends. Graveside Service to honor Virginia will be private at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Gifts in memory of Virginia may be made to the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose, MA 02176. For online tribute or to express condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020