STOPFEL, Virginia "Ginny" Of Beverly, Massachusetts, passed away on May 9, 2020. Born March 30, 1933 in Troy, Maine as Irene Virginia Harmon, Ginny spent her early years in Bangor, Maine. She had a younger brother and sister. At some point during her early years, she went to live with Eleanor H. and Webster L. Brown who later adopted her in 1954. She graduated from Belmont Senior High in 1950 and earned a B.S. in Secretarial and Allied Studies from Boston University in 1954. During college, she became active in The Christian Science Monitor Youth Forums and visited Forums across Europe as a Travelshipper in the late 50's. In 1961, she married John Richard Stopfel who predeceased her in 2014. During their marriage they traveled widely in Europe and the Middle East. Ginny was a class-taught student of Christian Science, a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Beverly, and a devoted lifelong Bible scholar. Her research of the Bible inspired her life in many ways. She led Bible tours of the Middle East in the 1970's and 80's. She was cited for Outstanding Service to the Ideals of Brotherhood by The National Conference for Christians and Jews in 1971. In 1982, Ginny earned a Master of Arts from the Andover Newton Theological School. She served as the longtime head of the Bible Exhibit, "A Light Unto My Path" at the Christian Science Center Plaza in Boston. Giving frequent lectures and workshops across the country on her Biblical research, she was particularly knowledgeable about women in the Bible. She was very active in prison ministry and served as a Christian Science Chaplain at Middleton House of Correction for some seventeen years, even keeping in touch with some of the men after they left the jail. She was known throughout her life for her compassion, dedication, integrity, generosity, sense of humor, and humility and was an inspiration to all who came an in contact with her. Visiting Hours: Her Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Contributions may be made in her memory to The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, to First Church of Christ, Scientist, Beverly, The Pine Street Inn, Rosie's Place, or The Chestnut Hill Benevolent Society in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020