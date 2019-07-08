DANIELS, Virginia Tabor Age 93, a longtime Lynnfield, MA resident died on July 5, 2019 in Dover, NH. She was born to Ralph and Ouillma Tabor on April 8, 1926 in Niagara Falls, NY. She was a 1948 graduate of Skidmore College. On September 25th, 1948, she married Rupert B. Daniels, who passed away in February, 2000. She is the mother of Susan Whittier and her husband Brad of Durham, NH, Linda Moffitt and husband Bill of Parker CO, Mark of Sarasota, FL and Elizabeth and husband Brad of Wakefield, RI. She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Merrill of Falmouth, ME, Helen Bement of St. Louis, MO, and James Tabor of Portland, ME. She was an active member of the Center Congregational Church where for many years she and her late husband led the Junior High School Youth Group. She was a Camp Fire Leader and was a volunteer with the church thrift shop (Tower Exchange) for over 25 years. She was the Assistant Director of Volunteer Services at Lynn Union Hospital and more recently a volunteer at the Lynnfield Senior Center. A private Memorial Service for Ginny will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginny's name to Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019