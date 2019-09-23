|
TAUBE, Virginia (Ruggeri) Of Attleboro, formerly of Saugus, Sept. 22. Former legal secretary at Seyfarth & Shaw Law Office, Boston. Wife of the late Walter Taube. Dear sister-in-law of Philip Taube of North Attleboro, Kevin Taube of Hampton, NH & the late John Taube. Also survived by nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Avenue, SAUGUS, Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to noon. A Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home at noon. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019