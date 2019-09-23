Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA TAUBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA (RUGGERI) TAUBE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA (RUGGERI) TAUBE Obituary
TAUBE, Virginia (Ruggeri) Of Attleboro, formerly of Saugus, Sept. 22. Former legal secretary at Seyfarth & Shaw Law Office, Boston. Wife of the late Walter Taube. Dear sister-in-law of Philip Taube of North Attleboro, Kevin Taube of Hampton, NH & the late John Taube. Also survived by nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Avenue, SAUGUS, Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to noon. A Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home at noon. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now