DOYLE, Virginia Theresa (Hughes) Of Somerville, June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Doyle. Devoted mother of John R. Doyle and his wife, Debbie, of Somerville and the late Mark F. Doyle and Janet M. Doyle. Dear sister of the late Henry, John and Martha Hughes, Ruth Davis and Dorothy Harris. Cherished grandmother of Michael P. and Krista M. Doyle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Remembrances may be made in Virginia's honor to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020