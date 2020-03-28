Boston Globe Obituaries
VIRGINIA TOUSLEY NORDBECK

NORDBECK, Virginia Tousley Age 100. A longtime resident of Newton, Virginia graduated from Newton High School in 1938, followed by Colby, Jr. College and the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music. She was an artist, weaver, musician, gardener, and matriarch of our family. She has lived fully and loved us all, as we did her. She leaves behind her 3 daughters, Donna Jeanloz (Claude), Carol Blazar (Richard), and Janet Hall; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Donald Nordbeck. Services will be held with her family at a future date. To share a memory of Virginia, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
