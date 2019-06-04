LOURETTE, Virginia U. (Keelan) Of Malden, May 28, 2019, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Frank Lourette. Devoted mother of Larry Last and his wife Lynne, Eileen Last and the late Daniel Last. Loving grandmother of Brent Last, Bryan Last and his fiance Nicole Scarpa, Aysha Young, Shayna El-Saadi, and Travis El-Saddi. Cherished great-grandmother of Jaden, Chase and Jaxon Last, Alaysha, Jamier, Elijah, and Soraya. Dear sister of the late George and Paul Keelan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friend are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass Celebrating Virginia's Eternal Life in Immaculate Conception Church, 10 Fellsway East, Malden, Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 10 am. Interment Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Please consider donation in memory of Virginia to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, and Boys Town. She worked as Assistant Manager of the Malden Square Bowladrome for nearly 30 years. She shared a deep love and commitment for her family, her faith, her job, Hawaii, and everyday people, especially those less fortunate. For directions or to send a memorial condolence



