VIRGINIA "JEAN" (HORN) WHEATON

VIRGINIA "JEAN" (HORN) WHEATON Obituary
WHEATON, Virginia "Jean" (Horn) Of Woburn, April 29th, 2020, at ninety-one years of age. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm F. "Bud" Wheaton. Cherished mother of Roger E. Wheaton, his wife Martha of Woburn and Rockport, Betty A. Sackos, her late husband Thomas "Tom" of Loudon, NH, and Christine G. Wheaton, her husband Jorge Graupera of Hampton, NH. Dear sister of Sally MacDormand of NY and the late Ruth E. Howard, Margorie Ralston, Isabell Flaherty, Betty Sciascia, Gordo "Sid," John, Richard, Robert and Henry Horn. Loving grandmother of Stacey, Dana, Katie, Scott, Erika and Alexandra. Great-grandmother of Nick, Joe, Stephanie, Connor, Leighton, Logan, Hazel, Oliver, Harry and Madie, along with two great-great-grandchildren, Landon and Maxwell. Along with many loving nieces and nephews, great and grand. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
