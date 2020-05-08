|
|
BENENATI, Vita (Picarella) Lifelong resident of Somerville, May 7th. Beloved wife of the late Girolamo Benenati. Devoted mother of Rino Benenati of CA, and the late Anthony Benenati and his surviving wife Maria. Loving Nana of Jerry Benenati, Tina Almeida and her husband Danny, Adrian, Gabriel and the late Brianna Benenati. Great-Nana of Mariyah, Cameron and Arya. Vita's Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vita's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020