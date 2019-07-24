Boston Globe Obituaries
VITA DIANA (BONO) BUGDEN

VITA DIANA (BONO) BUGDEN Obituary
BUGDEN, Vita Diana (Bono) Of Medford, July 23. Beloved wife of Thomas Bugden. Devoted mother of Julie O'Callaghan and her husband Kevin of Fremont, NH, Thomas Bugden, Jr. of Dracut, Diane Bugden-Enright and her husband Peter of Williamsburg, VA, and Kristine Carino of Arlington. Loving grandmother of Haley, Steven, Colin, Alicia, Daniel, Emily, Adam, and Mia. Sister of Anthony Bono and his wife Diane of Framingham and the late Nina Marie Roxrode and her surviving husband Roger of Medford. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vita and Thomas were the owner/operators of Candy Castle in Melrose. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, July 26th, from 9 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Vita's name to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325, or to a . To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019
