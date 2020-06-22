|
SPADEA, Vito Thomas Vito Thomas Spadea, who was born in the town of Centrache, in the province of Catanzaro, Italy on February 2nd 1949, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 11th 2020. He leaves behind his 3 children and their spouses, Michael Thomas Spadea and Whitney Porter Hicks, Christopher James Spadea and Michaela Dunne, and Cathleen Marie Russell and Nicholas Russell. He also leaves behind his older siblings Dominic Spadea and Francesca Killion, as well as 2 grandchildren, Carter Thomas and Madeleine Porter. Vito emigrated with his family from Italy in 1954 at the age of 5, settling in Hyde Park, Massachusetts where he graduated from Hyde Park High and later, UMASS Boston. He enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1971 where he earned his Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge and was honorably discharged in 1977 as a Private First Class. For most of his life he sold wine and spirits throughout eastern Massachusetts. Eventually he settled in Las Vegas, Nevada and went back to school to become a teacher. At the time of his death he was teaching special education students with autism at the John C. Bass Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vito enjoyed attending a variety of live music concerts, rooting for the Boston sports teams, and following horse racing. He loved riding his motorcycle, often attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He also loved spending time with his loyal German Shepherd, Max. He fully embraced life, living by the quote, "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "WOW WHAT A RIDE!". Visitation hours with restrictions on capacity due to Covid19 will be held at Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 (Masks are required). A memorial service will begin at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, which serves children and families with autism in the Las Vegas area.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020