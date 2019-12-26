Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St.
EAST BOSTON, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St.
EAST BOSTON, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
45 Brooks St.
East Boston, MA
View Map
VITTORIA (PALERMO) FAZZOLARI

VITTORIA (PALERMO) FAZZOLARI Obituary
FAZZOLARI, Vittoria (Palermo) Age 91, of Revere and formerly of East Boston, passed away on December 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Fazzolari. Loving mother of Rosa Napoli and her husband Giuseppe of Revere, Rocco Fazzolari and his wife Teresa of Abington, Teresa Schirripa and her husband Francesco of Winthrop, Frank Fazzolari and Nancy Giangregorio and her husband Pasquale of Revere. Cherished Nonna of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Domenic Palermo, Adolfo Palermo and Immacolata Fazzolari. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (new location [at Day Sq.]), EAST BOSTON, Monday morning, at 9. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8. Entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in Vittoria's memory may be made to either: at give.caredimensions.org or Dementia Association at dementiasociety.org/donate Parking assistance available. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
