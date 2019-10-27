Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High Street
Medford, MA
VITTORIO FORCELLATI


1944 - 2019
VITTORIO FORCELLATI Obituary
FORCELLATI, Vittorio Of Medford, age 75, unexpectedly passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital on October 25th surround by his loving family. Born in Candida, Italy on July 9, 1944, he immigrated to the North End of Boston in 1976 to start a new and better life for his family. Beloved husband of Erminia (Picillo) Forcellati. Devoted father of Angela D'Esposito and her husband Antonio of Medford, Joseph Forcellati and his wife Cara of Medford, and John Forcellati and his wife Annette of Revere. Adored grandfather of Victoria D'Esposito-Connors and her husband Bobby of Medford, Alex D'Esposito of Medford, Nina & Sarah Forcellati of Medford, Vittorio & William Forcellati of Revere. Dear brother of Rafaele Forcellati of Buenos Aires, Argentina and the late Angela, Anna, Maria, Filippo and Elena. Also lovingly missed by his canine grand-pups Bobby, Sophie, Charlie and Lola. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30th, from 4 to 8 PM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD. On Thursday, October 31st, at 10 AM a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford. Please gather at church. Services will conclude with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Vittorio's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or to Brigham and Women's Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA. 02115. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019
