TROTTA, Vittorio "U' Napolitano." Of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 7. Beloved husband of Virgilia (Borrelli) Trotta. Devoted father of Maria Salvaggio and her husband Paul of Middleton, Vincenzo Trotta and his wife Nancy of Braintree and Anita Candelario and her husband Stephen of Swampscott. Dear brother of Antonietta Cardinale of Mansfield and the late Anna Rossetti, Pasquale, Antonio, Vincenza, Gennaro and Luigi Trotta. Cherished grandfather of Madeline, Benjamin, Amelia, Andrea, Chase, Samuel, Miles and the late Baby Stephen. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Vittorio's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, MA, on Sunday, July 14th from 2-6PM. A Funeral Mass in Celebration of Vittorio's Life will take place on Monday morning at 10AM at Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston. Services will conclude with Vittorio being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to c/o , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990 Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019