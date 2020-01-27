|
LANG, Vivian D. Age 88, formerly of Dover, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, at Cornerstone at Milford, MA. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Annette (Roy) and Lionel LaBelle. She was the wife of 56 years to the late Kenneth T. Lang. Vivian is survived by three children: Clothilde A. Lang of Belchertown; Deborah J. Blank and her husband, William of Framingham; and Pamela J. Potts and her husband, K.C. of Holliston. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Taylor Koon, Trevor Lang, Hannah (Potts) Wright, Benjamin Potts, Emily Blank and Alice Blank. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 30th, at 2:00 PM, at the Highland Cemetery, in Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medfield Animal Shelter www.medfieldshelter.com/donate in Vivian's name. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020