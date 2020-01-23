|
RIVERA, Vivian M. Beloved Member of the Community, Mother, and Grandmother Age 62, of Cambridge, MA, passed away on December 17, 2019, from complications of lung cancer. The Memorial Service will be held on January 25, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm, at The First Church, in Belmont. Funeral and Burial Services have taken place in her place of birth. The Memorial Service will be an opportunity for all who knew Vivian in the Boston area to share stories about Vivian together and to provide closure for those who could not attend the Funeral in Puerto Rico. Vivian was born in San Juan, PR. She graduated from the San Jose Academy of Guaynabo and continued to receive a degree in finance from the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez. Vivian worked as a stock broker for Prudential Securities in PR for many years. She enjoyed boating, kayaking, brisk walking, fitness, being a grandmother, and playing with her cat, Stompie. She was also actively involved in walking for many charities, including the Jimmy Fund, St. Jude's, and the AIDS walk. Vivian is survived by her son Ricardo, her granddaughter Olivia, her sisters Frances and Diana, and her mother Vicky, and other family and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her father, Jorge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Mad In America Foundation, 763 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139. Vivian's family wishes to thank Ellenhorn, Dana Farber, Prime Care, Celtic Home Care, Home Instead, and McLean Hospital for their continued support of Vivian over the years. Visiting Hours: 10:00am-12:00pm
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020