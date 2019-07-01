Boston Globe Obituaries
PUOPOLO, Vivian (Skaff) Of Dedham, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emilio Puopolo. Devoted mother of Dante P. Puopolo and his late wife Deborah of Berwick, ME, Alexander M. Puopolo and his wife Jennelle of Amesbury, and Christine A. Hodecker and her husband Mark of Auburn. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Sister of Alice David of Toledo, OH, Shirley George of Worcester, and the late Dorothy Deeb, Jeanette MacKoul, and Sharkey Skaff. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday, July 6th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Service at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, July 5th from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Interment Brookdale Cemetery. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019
